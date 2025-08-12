Ireland

Tuesday set to be hottest day of week with temperatures reaching 28 degrees

Met Éireann has forecast sunny conditions to continue into Wednesday with some thunderstorms possible

Swimmers enjoying the weather in Sandycove, Co Dublin. File image. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Swimmers enjoying the weather in Sandycove, Co Dublin. File image. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Niamh Towey
Tue Aug 12 2025 - 06:00

Tuesday is due to be the warmest day of what is shaping up to be a hot, humid and sunny week in Ireland.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 22 and 28 degrees, with widespread sunshine and a light easterly breeze, Met Éireann said.

There is a possibility of showers developing in the southwest, but temperatures will not drop below 12 to 16 degrees across the country.

Wednesday will be another warm and humid day with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees.

READ MORE

‘Don’t underestimate this guy’: Who is Gareth Sheridan, the pharma millionaire running for president?

Fintan O’Toole: We in Ireland forget how recently we were the crap-job migrants

Gardaí struggle to reassure Indian community amid spate of high-profile attacks

Palestinian mothers of seriously ill children refuse relocation to Donegal

There will, however, be showers pushing up from the south, with some thunderstorms possible, before clearing overnight.

Thursday is forecast to have a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers and highest temperatures between 21 and 25 degrees.

Indications for the weekend suggest it will continue to be warm with temperatures generally in the low to mid-20s.

“Plenty of dry weather is likely, too, though further showers are possible at times,” Met Éireann said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey is an Irish Times journalist