Coronavirus: Risk to US ‘very low’, says Trump as more countries report cases

US president Donald Trump has sought to play down the threat from coronavirus despite mounting concerns about unchecked worldwide contagion, with Australia’s prime minister launching an emergency plan and saying that the risk of a pandemic was “very much upon us”.

In a press conference in Washington, the US president said the danger to Americans “remains very low” and predicted that the number of cases diagnosed in the country, currently on 15, could fall to zero in a “few days”.

“We have had tremendous success, tremendous success, beyond what people would have thought. At the same time, you do have some outbreaks in some countries - Italy and various countries are having some difficulties,” he said, in remarks that appeared to be contradicted by officials from his own administration at the same media briefing.

The president also said that stock markets, which have seen substantial falls in recent days because of worries about the global economic impact of the virus, would recover, even attempting to blame the Democratic leadership debate for the losses on Wall Street.

However, the growing threat of a pandemic forced the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, a staunch Trump ally, to enact the country’s emergency response plan, which could include mass vaccinations and the quarantining of large number of people in sports stadium if necessary.

“There is every indication the world will soon enter the pandemic phase of the virus,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

“While the WHO is yet to declare the nature of the coronavirus and its move towards a pandemic phase, we believe the risk of a pandemic is very much upon us and we as a government need to take steps necessary to prepare for such a pandemic.”

Mr Morrison was speaking after evidence continued to mount from the rest of the world that the number of cases of the virus, which has killed nearly 3,000 people and infected more than 82,000, was rising unchecked, and as countries stepped up their policy responses:

South Korea has reported a further 334 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 1,595 and making it the worst-affected country outside mainland China. Most of the cases were again centred on Daegu where a church at the centre of the country’s outbreak is located.

China reported 433 new confirmed cases, and 29 deaths, according to Thursday’s figures from the national health commission.

Britain is preparing for a surge in cases by launching a mass public information campaign in case of an Italy-sized outbreak.

Saudi Arabia has temporarily banned foreign pilgrims from entering the country to make a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Pakistan, Georgia, Norway, Macedonia, Greece and Romania were among countries to report their first case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Italian prosecutors launched an investigation into the alleged failure of a hospital in Lombardy to test a man believed to be the first to transmit the infection in the area, as infections surged over 400.

Denmark confirmed its first case of a person infected with the coronavirus, newswire Ritzau reported, citing the Danish Health Authority. The person is an employee working for Danish broadcaster TV2, the television channel said on its website. He had returned from a vacation in northern Italy on Monday and started showing symptoms on Wednesday. He has now been quarantined in his home in eastern Denmark, TV2 said.

Estonia has also confirmed its first coronavirus case in a man who returned from Iran, Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax reported on Thursday, citing Estonian health authorities. “We are talking about a permanent resident of Estonia who is not a citizen of Estonia,” Interfax reported, citing Estonian minister of social affairs Tanel Kiik. “According to my information, he is a citizen of Iran,” Interfax cited Mr Kiik as telling Estonian TV.

Sporting events

Concerns continued to mount about major events such as the Tokyo Olympics with Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe saying athletes would have to put their health first when considering whether it was safe to attend.

Mr Trump, who said he was placing vice-president Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the US response, lavished praise on health officials but they delivered a different message to the president’s.

Dr Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), appeared to reiterate her organisation’s warning on Tuesday that a greater spread in the US was inevitable.

“Our aggressive containment strategy here in the United States has been working and is responsible for the low levels of cases we have so far. However, we do expect more cases,” said Dr Schuchat.

The US health secretary, Alex Azar, has requested $2.5bn (€2.3bn) in emergency funding from Congress to increase America’s preparedness, but Democrat lawmakers said that was inadequate and have suggested an $8.5bn package.

A warning about the potential danger in the US came from the CDCP shortly after Trump finished speaking. It said that a person in northern California contracted the virus without travelling outside of the US or having contact with a confirmed case.–Guardian, Bloomberg, Reuters