Ireland debuts for Tommy O’Brien and Darragh Murray against Georgia

Tommy O'Brien will make his Ireland debut in Saturday's Test against Georgia.

Tommy O’Brien and Darragh Murray will make their Ireland debuts in Saturday’s Test against Georgia in Tbilisi.

Interim head coach Paul O’Connell has named a further four uncapped players among the replacements, with the 15 players on duty with the British and Irish Lions creating opportunities for new faces to make an impact for Ireland.

Leinster winger Tommy O’Brien has been named in a back three alongside Jimmy O’Brien and Jacob Stockdale, who is one try short of reaching a century of points for Ireland.

Connacht’s Murray is in a secondrow partnership with Ulster’s Cormac Izuchukwu.

Munster’s Michael Milne and Tom Ahern and Connacht’s Jack Aungier and Ben Murphy are the uncapped players on the bench.

Munster scrumhalf Craig Casey will captain the team for the first time.

O’Connell said: “I have been impressed by the application of the squad ahead of this two-Test tour and Saturday’s game presents an exciting opportunity for this group of players.

“To Craig, I would like to congratulate him on his first game as captain. Craig has taken to captaincy impressively. He’s going to relish leading his country and I know how keen he is to make his mark alongside the rest of the players.

“This weekend is also an extra special one for six players who are set to make their international debuts.

“To Tommy and Darragh, who get the chance to start, as well as the four others who will be ready to make their mark from the bench, I wish them well and the squad are determined to make it a memorable occasion for them and their families.

“Though light in terms of international caps in some areas, there’s also a nice blend of experience in the squad.”

Saturday’s game at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium is the first of two summer Tests for Ireland, who then travel to Lisbon a week later to face Portugal.

Ireland team: 15–Jimmy O’Brien, 14–Tommy O’Brien, 13–Jamie Osborne, 12–Stuart McCloskey, 11–Jacob Stockdale, 10–Sam Prendergast, 9–Craig Casey (captain), 8–Gavin Coombes, 7–Nick Timoney, 6–Ryan Baird, 5–Darragh Murray, 4–Cormac Izuchukwu, 3–Thomas Clarkson, 2–Gus McCarthy, 1–Jack Boyle.

Replacements: 16–Tom Stewart, 17–Michael Milne, 18–Jack Aungier, 19–Tom Ahern, 20–Cian Prendergast, 21–Ben Murphy, 22–Jack Crowley, 23–Calvin Nash. – PA