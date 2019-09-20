Tens of thousands join climate change protests across world

Tens of thousands of protesters have joined rallies across Australia on a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action to tackle climate change.

Some of the first rallies in what is being billed as a “global climate strike” began in Sydney and Canberra, with demonstrators calling on leaders in Australia, the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquid natural gas, to take more drastic action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Global Strike 4 Climate said protests are being staged in 110 towns and cities across Australia on Friday, with an estimated 300,000 people taking part.

Organisers are demanding government and businesses commit to a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Similar rallies are planned across the globe, with 800 events set to take place in the US and 400 in Germany.

Marches also took place early on Friday in Hong Kong, Thailand and India.

The protests are partly inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations under the heading “Fridays for Future” over the past year, calling on world leaders to step up their efforts against climate change.

Many who have followed her lead are students, but the movement has since spread to civil society groups.

Siobhan Sutton, a 15-year-old student at Perth Modern School, said she will fail a maths exam by attending a protest in the city.

“I have basically been told that because it is not a valid reason to be missing school – it is not a medical reason or anything – I am going to get a zero on the test if I don’t actually sit it,” she said.

“Even though we ourselves aren’t sick, the planet which we live on is, and we are protesting and fighting for it.”

‘Disruption’

Acting Australian prime minister Michael McCormack, in charge while premier Scott Morrison is on a state visit to the US, said students should be in school.

He said: “These sorts of rallies should be held on a weekend where it doesn’t actually disrupt business, it doesn’t disrupt schools, it doesn’t disrupt universities.

“I think it is just a disruption.”

Mr Morrison will have dinner with US president Donald Trump on Friday and has been criticised for failing to include in his New York itinerary the UN climate summit on Monday, when leaders will present their long-term plans for curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

The strike will culminate in New York when Ms Thunberg, who has been nominated for a Nobel prize for her climate activism, will spearhead a rally at home of the United Nations headquarters.

Ms Thunberg noted the “huge crowd” in Sydney in a tweet, which she said would set the standard as the strikes moved across Asia, Europe and Africa.

By early afternoon, the Sydney protesters were overflowing out of a 34-hectare (84-acre) open space in the city. Similar crowds were reported in Brisbane and other state capitals.

Danielle Porepilliasana, a Sydney high school student, had a blunt message for politicians like Australian finance minister Mathias Cormann, who told parliament on Thursday that students should stay in class.

“World leaders from everywhere are telling us that students need to be at school doing work,” she said, wearing anti-coal earrings.

“I’d like to see them at their parliaments doing their jobs for once.”

The UN summit brings together world leaders to discuss climate change mitigation strategies, such as transitioning to renewable energy sources from fossil fuels.

Rising sea levels

The issue is particularly pertinent to low-lying Pacific islands, which have repeatedly asked wealthier nations to do more to prevent rising sea levels.

Children in the Solomon Islands protested on the shoreline wearing traditional grass skirts and carrying wooden shields in solidarity with the global movement.

In Thailand, more than 200 young people stormed into the environment ministry and dropped to the ground feigning death as they demanded government action on climate change.

“This is what will happen if we don’t stop climate change now,” said 21-year-old strike organiser Nanticha Ocharoenchai.

No protests were authorised in China, the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, but Zheng Xiaowen of the China Youth Climate Action Network said Chinese youth would take action one way or another.

“Chinese youth have their own methods,” she said.

“We also pay attention the climate and we are also thinking deeply, interacting, taking action, and so many people are very conscientious on this issue.”

Global warming caused by heat-trapping greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels has already led to droughts and heatwaves, melting glaciers, rising sea levels and floods, scientists say.

Carbon emissions climbed a record high last year, despite a warning from the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in October that output of the gases must be slashed over the next 12 years to stabilise the climate.

Organisers said demonstrations would take different forms around the world, but all aim to promote awareness of climate change and demand political action to curb contributing factors to climate change. – AP/ Reuters