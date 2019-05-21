New Zealand attack: Man charged with terrorist act

New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were charging the man accused of murder in shootings at two Christchurch mosques in March with engaging in a terrorist act.

The charge, which came under the country’s terrorism suppression legislation, was filed against Brenton Tarrant, police said in a statement.

The man, a suspected white supremacist, faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder.

He is next due to appear in court in June.

Tarrant left a 74-page manifesto that he posted on social media identifying himself as a 28-year-old Australian and white nationalist who was out to avenge attacks in Europe by Muslims.

The gunman live-streamed the attack on Facebook as he shot victims at the Al-Noor mosque.

Days after the attack, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said it was one of the country’s darkest days and condemned what she called “an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence”.

She told a press conference in New Zealand that the suspected killer had five firearms.

She said there were two semi-automatic weapons, two shotguns and a lever-action firearm.

He had obtained a gun licence in November 2017. Ms Ardern said the suspect had a Category A gun licence which enabled him to legally obtain semi-automatic weapons.

In April, New Zealand politicians pushed a Bill through New Zealand’s parliament banning semi-automatic and military-style weapons.