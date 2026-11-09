Can Trump broker peace in Ukraine? The key questions ahead of Abu Dhabi talks

A Ukrainian firefighter extinguishes a blaze at the site of a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv on October 28th. Photograph: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

What is happening this week?

Kyiv and Moscow plan to send delegations comprising politicians, diplomats and military figures to Abu Dhabi for talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They will meet Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, envoys chosen by US president Donald Trump. Paris has said France and Europe will also be represented in Abu Dhabi, but it is not clear what part they will play.

What will they talk about?

Trump said he could end Europe’s biggest war since 1945 in a day, but has made little progress since returning to power in January 2025.

He now claims “there’s going to be a big agreement ... it might involve all of Europe.” On Sunday he said Ukraine would emerge from the process “with a little bit different shape”.

Kushner says the US wants to “develop practical arrangements that address the security concerns of all sides” and create “an enduring framework for long-term European security and stability”.

He also says that “any arrangements must fully respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independent decision-making of every nation”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Kyiv in September. Photograph: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What are Ukraine’s hopes and fears for the talks?

Ukraine says it is ready for a full ceasefire and a peace summit. It is also in dire need of more US Patriot air defence missiles, as Russian strikes devastate its power grid and other infrastructure. The US has halted immediate delivery of the rockets, citing its own needs at home and in the Middle East.

Ukraine insists it will not simply abandon eastern areas that Moscow wants but has failed to capture, and which form a crucial defensive line for the nation. In fact, Ukraine has pushed back Russia’s troops in recent months and continues to strike its oil refineries and other industrial sites, further weakening its economy.

Kyiv fears that Trump wants a quick “win” following the Republicans’ drubbing in midterm elections, and may now be even more aggressive in demanding sweeping concessions.

Ukraine wants Europe to be involved in any substantive talks and may seek an “energy ceasefire” now as a first step towards a broader truce. It also wants clear details of the western security guarantees that it says must be central to any peace deal.

Russia knows that rewriting the rules of European security may appeal to Donald Trump’s notion of himself as a world-historical figure. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

What are Russia’s expectations?

When faced with the choice, Trump routinely favours Moscow and pressures Kyiv. So the Kremlin believes the US leader can help it secure what it wants from the war – a smaller, weaker and controllable Ukraine, a veto on Nato expansion and activity in eastern Europe, and an end to economic sanctions.

Kushner’s talk of new European security architecture is music to Moscow’s ears, because it suggests the current arrangements – based on Nato – are up for negotiation.

The Kremlin always dangles the prospect of postwar US-Russia mega-deals in its talks with Trump’s transactional White House. It also knows that rewriting the rules of European security may appeal to Trump’s notion of himself as a world-historical figure.

Moscow also wants to minimise Europe’s role in talks on Ukraine, which will also suit Trump, who has prickly relations with most European leaders.

What are the chances of a breakthrough?

Slim. Moscow has no incentive to compromise while it thinks Trump will help it get most or all of what it wants. And Ukraine cannot surrender heavily fortified areas that would serve as a perfect springboard for future Russian aggression. Details on key elements of any deal, such as security guarantees and reparations for Ukraine, are hazy at best.