Austria set for early election after collapse of coalition

Austria’s president has recommended an election be held in early September, saying he wanted to restore trust in the government after a video scandal led to the resignation of the vice chancellor.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz pulled the plug on the coalition and called for a snap election on Saturday after his deputy, Heinz-Christian Strache, the leader of the far-right Freedom Party, quit over a video showed him discussing fixing state contracts in return for favours.

Mr Strache, who was filmed speaking to a woman who posed as the niece of a Russian oligarch, accepted that the video was “catastrophic” but denied having broken the law and said no money changed hands.

Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache quit over a video which showed him discussing fixing state contracts in return for favours. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

The scandal is a blow for one of Europe’s most successful nationalist parties just a week before an election to the European parliament in which far-right groups anticipate record success across the continent.

President Alexander van der Bellen said it was most important that Austrians are given the chance of a new start to rebuild trust in its government.

“This new beginning should take place quickly, as quickly as the provisions of the Federal Constitution permit, so I plead for elections... in September, if possible at the beginning of September,” the president said.

Mr Strache has described the video sting as a “targeted political assassination” and said it never led to any money changing hands. He insisted the only crime that took place was illegally videotaping a private dinner party.

Mr Van der Bellen and Mr Kurz said at their joint news conference that stability was a main priority for them for the coming months.

Mr Kurz repeated that he saw the snap elections as the only way to solve the crisis. “The new elections were a necessity, not a wish,” he said.

A conservative who has ruled with far-right junior partners for a year and a half, he said the video was the last straw after a number of lesser scandals, and it was time for a new vote rather than an attempt to keep the coalition in office.

“Enough is enough,” Mr Kurz said in a statement to the media on Saturday.

The make up of a caretaker government remained unclear a day after the 18-month-old coalition of conservatives and the far right collapsed.

Mr Strache said on Saturday that transport minister Norbert Hofer, a former presidential candidate, would replace him as party leader. Mr Kurz has not yet said whether he would accept Mr Hofer as his deputy in government.

The Freedom Party’s leadership was due to meet on Saturday afternoon to discuss next steps and nominate Hofer as party chief, news wire APA said.

Stepping down

On Saturday, as Mr Strache announced around midday that he was stepping down, a crowd of thousands with left-wing placards and banners gathered on the square outside Mr Kurz’s office, chanting “Snap elections now!” Police estimated their number at 5,000.

Mr Kurz had repeatedly distanced himself from his far-right coalition partners over lesser scandals in the past, mostly involving party officials and anti-Semitism or racism – such as one in which the deputy mayor of Hitler’s home town wrote a poem likening immigrants to rats.

“For all these successes in the past two years I had to be ready to withstand a lot and also put up with a lot, from the rat poem to the proximity to radical right-wing groups and the ‘isolated incidents’ that kept coming back,” Mr Kurz said.

“There were many situations in which I found it very difficult to swallow all that.”

The video showed Mr Strache meeting the woman in 2017, shortly before the election that brought him into government.

In the footage, Mr Strache discussed rules on party financing and how to work around them, although he also insisted on having to act legally.

“It was dumb, it was irresponsible and it was a mistake,” Mr Strache told a news conference, fighting back tears as he asked his wife and others to forgive him.

“In the cold light of day, my remarks were catastrophic and exceedingly embarrassing,” he said. He also apologised for flirting with the woman. “It was typical alcohol-fuelled macho behaviour in which, yes, I also wanted to impress the attractive female host and I behaved like a bragging teenager,” he said.–Reuters