France confirms first coronavirus death outside of Asia

The first coronavirus death outside Asia has been confirmed in France.

French health minister Agnes Buzyn said an elderly Chinese tourist treated in a hospital in France became the first death to the virus in Europe.

In mainland China, the death toll from Covid-19 has passed 1,500 after health authorities reported another 143 deaths early on Saturday morning.

That increase saw the total reach 1,523 deaths.

However, authorities also said the latest 2,641 daily new cases of the virus represented a “major drop”, due to the widespread implementation of a new diagnostic method.

The total number of confirmed cases globally now stands at more than 67,000.

Health officials in the UK have contacted more than 200 people who attended a conference in central London after it emerged one delegate is suffering from coronavirus.

Public Health England (PHE) sent a letter to those who were at the UK Bus Summit at the QEII Centre in Westminster on February 6th, including several MPs, two of whom have now decided to stay mostly at home.

The person taken ill is one of the nine people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK.

Channel 4 employee

Meanwhile, a Channel 4 employee is among those being tested for coronavirus after feeling unwell following a trip to Asia.

A Channel 4 spokesman said: “On Thursday, a member of staff at Channel 4 who had travelled to Asia within the last month felt unwell.

“As a precautionary measure, they decided to seek medical advice and, in line with the latest public health advice regarding the coronavirus, they were taken to hospital for a precautionary test.

“We have informed our staff of this and continue to follow all the latest public health guidance.”

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said on Thursday that many more people in the UK may need to self-isolate to contain the illness, which has been officially named Covid-19.

It comes as it emerged that the woman who is the UK’s ninth case of coronavirus took an Uber to A&E after she developed symptoms.

Two staff from Lewisham Hospital in south London are now in isolation at home after coming into contact with the woman.

Meanwhile, Beijing has told those returning to quarantine themselves for 14 days, while the transport ministry said travel volumes were about a fifth of what they usually are after the holiday, which was extended for 10 days to help stall the virus.

The total number of infections across mainland China was 66,492 after 2,641 new cases were confirmed as of Friday, the National Health Commission said.

‘Stay at home’

The official Beijing Daily said people failing to quarantine themselves on return from the holidays would be punished.

“All those who have returned to Beijing should stay at home or submit to group observation for 14 days,” Beijing’s virus prevention working group said in a notice the newspaper cited.

“Those who refuse to accept home or centralised observation and other prevention and control measures will be held accountable under the law,” it said.

Outside mainland China, there have been about 500 cases in some 24 countries and territories, and three deaths - one in Japan, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Africa has recorded its first case, in Egypt.

The biggest cluster outside China has been on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship owned by Carnival Corp, that has been quarantined since its arrival in Yokohama, Japan, on February 3rd. Of its 3,500 passengers and crew, 285 have tested positive for the infection.

The United States urged its citizens on the ship to leave, “out of an abundance of caution”, on a special flight due in Japan on Sunday, although they will face quarantine for another 14 days upon return, the US embassy said in a letter.

“We understand this is frustrating and an adjustment, but these measures are consistent with the careful policies we have instituted to limit the potential spread of the disease,” the embassy said.

It did not say how many Americans were on the ship but said those who declined to take the flight would not be allowed home for a period of time to be determined by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alarm about the ship was raised after a man who left it in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus. Those who have tested positive have been taken off to hospital.– PA and Reuters