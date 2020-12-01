Track records: Musicians use their platform to raise money for Focus Ireland

Mary Coughlan, Mundy, Brian Kennedy and Eleanor McEvoy will be among the artists gigging at train stations next week to raise money for Focus Ireland.

Their performances will be streamed online on three consecutive nights – December 8th, 9th and 10th – on the charity’s social media channels at You Tube and Facebook.

This is Iarnród Éireann’s fourth year to partner with Focus Ireland. Although the format until now has been carol-singing performances in the stations, this year the professional artists will perform while raising money.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Mary Coughlan, the RipTide Movement, Eleanor McEvoy, Brian Kennedy and Mundy will play live in Heuston Station, Dublin.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Jack O’ Rourke, Mick Flannery, the Emer O’ Flaherty Quartet and Emma Langford will play at Kent Station, Cork; and on Thursday, December 10th, Statelights, Damien Dempsey, Erica Cody and Ollie Cole will play at Pearse Station, Dublin. All concerts will start at 8pm.