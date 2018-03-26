Pope accepts resignation of Bishop of Dromore John McAreavey

The resignation of Bishop of Dromore John McAreavey has been accepted by Pope Francis and the retired Bishop of Raphoe Philip Boyce has been appointed administrator.

Dromore diocese includes parishes in Antrim, Armagh and Down.

Bishop McAreavey announced his resignation on March 1st last through a firm of solicitors in Banbridge Co Down.

It followed revelations on a February 20th BBC Spotlight programme about child sexual abuse allegations involving the late Fr Malachy Finnegan, a former parish priest and former president at St Colman’s secondary school in Newry.

Bishop McAreavey first became aware of abuse involving Fr Finnegan in 1994. The first time such allegations were reported by the diocese to police was in 2006, four yers after Fr Finnegan died and five years after Dr McAreavey was appointed Bishop of Dromore.

In announcing his resignation Bishop McAreavey appointed Canon Liam Stevenson, another past president of St Colman’s College, as diocesan administrator until a new bishop was appointed.

However, Bishop Boyce (78) who retired as Bishop of Raphoe (which covers most of Co Donegal) last June, will now take up that position from Thursday.

A Discalced (barefoot/sandal wearing) Carmelite, he was born in Downings, Co Donegal in January 1940, educated at Derryhassen school in Meevagh (Downings) parish and at Castlremartyr College in Cork.

He then joined the novitiate of the Discalced Carmelites at Loughrea, Co Galway, and was ordained in April 1966.

He dissertation for a doctorate in theology was on the spirituality of Cardinal John Henry Newman.

Having taught for 20 years in the Theological Faculty of the Carmelites in Rome, he was ordained Bishop of Raphoe at the Cathedral of Saints Eunan and Columba in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, in 1995.