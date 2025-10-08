Crime & Law

€8.2 million of cocaine and heroin seized in Garda operation

Man arrested following raid on 16 premises

Some of the €8.2 million worth of drugs seized by gardaí in an operation against a criminal gang. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Ronan McGreevy
Wed Oct 08 2025 - 22:01

Gardaí have seized €8.2 million worth of cocaine and heroin and arrested a man in an operation against an organised drugs gang.

The 110kg of cocaine and 1.5kg of heroin was recovered from two vans seized during the operation. It involved 60 gardaí and search warrants were used on 16 different premises.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Cash totalling £38,000 sterling and €63,000 was also confiscated.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences. He was being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda station in the Dublin Region on Wednesday.

The raids were part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminal activity linked to drug trafficking.

The co-ordinated operation took place on Tuesday and Wednesday and was aimed at dismantling a criminal organisation involved in large-scale drug distribution.

It brings to €12.5 million the amount of drugs seized under the current operation which includes cocaine worth €11.85 million. There have been 23 arrests to date.

