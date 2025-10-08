Toddler bitten by horse at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park awarded €15,000

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park in Co Clare, where the incident occurred. Photograph: PA

The operator of Bunratty Castle and Folk Park is to pay €15,000 compensation arising from a horse biting incident on an 18-month-old girl six years ago.

Judge Francis Comerford approved the payout at Ennis Circuit Court on Wednesday to the Co Limerick girl who is now aged seven.

He described the August 25th, 2019, incident as “terrifying” for the then toddler and said it could have been worse but for the intervention of her father.

The judge said the horse bit her on the wrist and elbow on her left arm during a family visit to Bunratty Folk Park in Co Clare. The personal injury action was taken by her mother on the girl’s behalf.

The physical injuries “fortunately were not severe”, he said.

Clare County Council was not involved in the operation of Bunratty Castle and Folk Park at the time of the horse bite incident and only took ownership of the tourism assets in a deal with the Shannon Airport Group in 2023.

The girl’s barrister, Maria Lane, said her client had the benefit of a medical report and a psychiatric assessment from consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr Eithne Foley.

The horse bites did not require stitches or sutures. Ms Lane said it was the psychological and psychiatric issues that led the plaintiff to be advised to attend play therapy. She attended 12 sessions “and she seems to have medically made a full recovery”.

The judge noted that the report found the girl was doing very well socially and academically.