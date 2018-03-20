Man found dead in Killarney believed to have been rough sleeper

A man found dead in a laneway in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Monday is believed to have been sleeping rough in the tourist town.

The man, who is thought to have been in his 40s, was found unresponsive shortly before lunchtime near the town centre.

He was attended to by paramedics and a GP in the Fairhill area but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are awaiting the results of post-mortem which was carried out at University Hospital Kerry on Tuesday but are not treating the death as suspicious.

Separately, gardaí are to prepare a file for the coroner’s court after ruling out foul play in the death of a 53-year-old man who was sleeping rough on the streets of Cork over the St Patrick’s weekend.

The man, who was originally from the Gurranebraher area of Cork’s northside, was found in an unresponsive state in the doorway of a building on Wandesford Quay at about 7am on Sunday.

The emergency services were called and attended to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.