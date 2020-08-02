Nasa astronauts set for splashdown aboard Crew Dragon capsule

Two Nasa astronauts who took the first commercial trip to orbit have left the International Space Station and are scheduled to return home on Sunday.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley traveled to the space station in May aboard a Crew Dragon capsule built and run by SpaceX, the private rocket company started by Elon Musk.

The Crew Dragon undocked from the space station at 7.35 p.m. EDT on Saturday, with brief thruster firings pushing the spacecraft back.

As the capsule backed away from the station, Mr Hurley thanked the current crew of the space station and the teams on the ground that helped manage their mission. “We look forward to splashdown tomorrow,” he said.

If the weather remains favourable, it will splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off Pensacola, Florida, at 2.41pm. on Sunday, Nasa announced.

A safe return would open up more trips to and from orbit for future astronaut crews, and possibly space tourists, aboard the spacecraft.

Storm Isaias is forecast to sweep up along the Atlantic coast of Florida over the weekend. Nasa and SpaceX have seven splashdown sites in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic, but the track of the storm ruled out the three in the Atlantic. – New York Times