MMA fighter and chef charged over ‘ferocious’ Temple Bar attack are refused bail

An MMA fighter and a chef have been refused bail after appearing in court charged with a “ferocious” unprovoked attack in Dublin’s Temple Bar last week that left a man fighting for his life.

The injured male, who remains in a critical condition at Beaumont Hospital, was discovered on Cope Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning after being punched, kicked to his face and body and having an e-scooter dropped on his head.

Co-defendants Dominic Smith (36) and 28-year-old Leonel Ricci were brought before Judge Máire Conneely at Dublin District Court on Monday and were remanded in custody.

Unemployed chef Smith of Hunters Green, Pollerton Big, Co Carlow, and trained mixed martial artist Ricci, an Argentinian with no fixed address in Dublin, were both charged with assault causing harm to a named man at Cope Street, Dublin 2, on February 16th. They are scheduled to appear again on February 27th.

Gardaí successfully identified the man two days after the attack. The breakthrough came after investigators released a photograph of a distinctive tattoo on his arm on Friday; the appeal was widely shared on social media and by news outlets.

Det Gda Gráinne Collier and Garda Michael Moore opposed bail due to the seriousness of the case.

They alleged the pair had been staying in a hostel in Dublin 7, and CCTV tracked them walking from Liffey Street to Cope Street on the southside.

Collier described the 5½-minute incident as a vicious and prolonged assault on a man who was not known to them.

The injured man arrived at Cope Street on an e-scooter, and went to park it at a bike stand when Ricci allegedly approached him.

The court heard there was a conversation, that Ricci shook hands with the man, and that they then separated. Two minutes later, it was alleged, the two defendants went over and Ricci lunged and punched the victim several times to the face, leaving him “no chance to defend himself”.

It was claimed the man was held down by Ricci, who allegedly punched him for 20 seconds. Moran alleged that Smith stamped on his face and kicked him four times in the head as he was “pinned” on the ground.

Collier said Ricci took the man’s e-scooter and “smashed it down on the victim’s face”.

She also told the court that out-of-work Ricci, who claimed to be a MMA professional, was also trained in Jiu Jitsu, muay Thai, wrestling and boxing.

It was claimed he took the man’s arm and “snapped it back” and gave the victim a football-style kick to the head.

Collier alleged that Ricci believed the man was a drug dealer who had sold heroin to a girl, and he used his MMA skills because he thought dealers were killing people every day.

The court heard that a witness heard Ricci shouting “No more drugs” during the incident.

An ambulance brought the man to St James’s Hospital, but his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Moran said the victim was not recognisable because of his facial injuries, and identification came after the image of his tattoo was circulated in the media. He suffered multiple facial fractures, a broken arm and a 15cm laceration to the back of his head, and by the time of the hearing, there had been a “minor improvement” and he had begun breathing without a ventilator, the court heard.

The garda said Smith, who has lived and worked as a chef in France, England and Spain, had been drinking on the day and did not recall the incident. The officer feared that defendant’s previous work abroad meant he would have contacts and means to flee the jurisdiction.

Solicitor Evan Moore told the judge that his client’s deceased father comes from Ireland and that Ricci came here in November to train in MMA and he had a “lifelong ambition of becoming a garda”.

He stressed that Ricci’s passport has been seized.

Luke O’Higgins, instructed by solicitor Peter Keatings, argued that the co-accused would abide by strict bail and had no history of serious offending.

The charge is under section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, which, on conviction, is punishable by a maximum 10-year sentence. The judge noted gardaí are to seek authorisation from the Director of Public Prosecutions to bring more serious charges.

Legal aid was granted.