James Lowe likely to miss remainder of Six Nations due to groin injury

James Lowe is likely to miss out on the remainder of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign after picking up a groin injury during Saturday’s 42-21 win over England at Twickenham.

In a squad update on Monday, the IRFU said the Leinster winger will continue to be monitored. However, the likelihood is that he will be ruled out for the two remaining championship fixtures at home to Wales (March 6th) and Scotland (March 14th).

Lowe was forced off midway through the opening half at Twickenham, Tommy O’Brien making a try-scoring appearance as his replacement.

The update also confirmed Jack Conan, who was a late withdrawal from the bench against England due to illness, will return to full training this week when the squad reassembles for a two-day camp in Dublin on Wednesday.

With no Six Nations fixtures this weekend, 11 players have been released to their provinces for the 12th round URC games, namely Harry Byrne, Nathan Doak, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Farrell, Cormac Izuchukwu, Michael Milne, Darragh Murray, Jude Postlethwaite, Cian Prendergast, Tom Stewart and Bryn Ward.

The rest of the Ireland squad will train against their Under-20 counterparts at an open training session on Thursday morning at the Aviva Stadium.