Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni provisionally suspended by Uefa after Vinícius Junior incident

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni (right) hides his mouth while arguing with Real Madrid's Vinícius Junior (left) during last Tuesday's Champions League playoff at Estadio da Luz. Photograph: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

Uefa has provisionally suspended Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for Wednesday’s Champions League match against Real Madrid after the incident with Vinícius Júnior in last week’s first leg.

Vinícius alleged that Prestianni racially abused him during Madrid’s Champions League playoff win in Lisbon, prompting Uefa to appoint an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate the matter.

Prestianni will miss this week’s return leg and Uefa said further punishment could be handed out once its investigation is completed. If Uefa finds the Argentinian guilty of racism he could face a 10-match ban.

Uefa said the provisional ban was “without prejudice to any ruling that the Uefa disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and its respective submission to the Uefa disciplinary bodies”.

Benfica said in a statement: “The club regrets being deprived of the player while the process is still under investigation and will appeal this Uefa decision, even if the applicable timelines are unlikely to have any practical effect on the second leg of the Champions League playoff.

“Benfica also reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combating all forms of racism and discrimination – values that are part of its historical identity and reflected in its daily actions, its global community, the work of the Benfica Foundation, and major figures in the club’s history, such as Eusébio.”

Benfica said last week they would co-operate with the investigation but outlined their support for Prestianni, who they said was the “victim” of a “smear campaign”. Prestianni has denied the allegation of racist abuse.

Last Tuesday’s game was delayed for 10 minutes after Vinícius scored, with Madrid’s players initially prepared to walk off after Prestianni said something to Vinícius while covering his mouth with his jersey. Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé has publicly accused Prestianni of calling Vinícius a monkey during the incident.

Vinícius did not speak after the game but posted a message on Instagram that said: “Racists are above all cowards [who] need to put their shirts over their mouth to demonstrate how weak they are.”

Prestianni wrote on Instagram: “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults at Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard. I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.” – Guardian