Murder of Natalie McNally was ‘planned, calculated, premeditated’, trial hears

Natalie McNally died in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh, in 2022. Photograph: Family handout/PA

The murder of a pregnant woman in Co Armagh a week before Christmas in 2022 has been described in court as “planned, calculated, premeditated”.

Natalie McNally (32) was 15 weeks’ pregnant when she was attacked and died in her home in Lurgan.

Stephen McCullagh (36) of Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, has denied her murder.

He sat in the dock at Belfast Crown Court between two prison guards on Monday morning as the trial got under way.

A jury of six men and six women have been sworn to serve during the trial, which is expected to last about five weeks, before judge Patrick Kinney.

Prosecuting barrister Charles MacCreanor said it was their case that the defendant murdered McNally and then “put on an act” to cover his tracks.

“We say that this is a planned, calculated, premeditated murder by the defendant,” he said.

“One which he hoped to get away with.

“Natalie McNally had suffered serious and multiple fatal injuries.”

He said her cause of death was found to have involved compression of her neck, “suggestive of finger tips grasping”.

She also suffered three stab wounds to her neck caused by a bladed weapon and five lacerations to the back, top and right of her head “in keeping with having sustained at least five heavy blows”.

He said any of these could have caused death alone.

He went on: “Natalie McNally was pregnant at the time and Stephen McCullagh was the father of her unborn child.”

The time of death has been estimated at between 8.50pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, December 18th, 2022.

McCullagh made a 999 call at about 10pm on Monday, December 19th, from her home in Lurgan.

“On the prosecution case, this call is false, it’s an act, it’s put on by him, part of his plan to do the murder and get away with it,” MacCreanor said.

He said the ambulance service and police were quickly at the scene, and reported finding McCullagh with McNally.

“Natalie McNally is lying at the top of the stairs ... which was the living area of the home,” he said.

“It’s clearly apparent to paramedics that Natalie McNally is dead, everything is consistent with this being an attack upon her, presence of blood and the visible injuries.

“Stephen McCullagh is described by the paramedics as performing CPR to the female and he’s described as being quite visibly upset.”

He said police described McCullagh as being “distraught and overcome”.

“Again, we say this is all part of an act, a front,” he said. – Additional reporting PA