Dublin Mid-West results: Tally shows Sinn Féin on course for two seats

A complete tally from the four seat Dublin Mid West shows Sinn Fein will be home early with the first two seats.

With the quota estimated at about 8,700, Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin is on 11,331 first preferences, followed by his party colleague and sitting TD Mark Ward on 7,377.

They are, according to the tally, followed by Fianna Fáil’s John Curran, TD, on 4,844 and Fine Gael’s councillor Emer Higgins on 4,270.

Gino Kenny TD (Solidarity-PBP) is on 3,494. Councillor Vicky Casserly (Fine Gael) is on 3,421.

Councillor Paul Gogarty (Independent)is on 2,886, Peter Kavanagh (Green Party) is 2,714 and Joanna Tuffy (Labour Party) on 1,604.

An announcement as to when a first count result can be expected is due at about 1.30pm.

Candidates: Vicki Casserly (FG), John Curran (FF), David Gardiner (Workers’ Party), Paul Nicholas Gogarty (Ind), Emer Higgins (FG), Peter Kavanagh (GP), Gino Kenny (S-PBP), Caitríona McClean (FF), Eoin Ó Broin (SF), Francis Timmons (Ind), Joanna Tuffy (Lab), Mark Ward (SF).