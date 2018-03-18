Shane Ross mistakes Rob Kearney for Dave on Twitter

Minister for Sport Shane Ross was quick to congratulate Ireland’s Grand Slam champions on their success on Sunday but in his haste made himself an easy target on social media.

The Minister attended the team’s homecoming at the Shelbourne Hotel and posted a tweet of himself with “superstars Johnny Sexton and Dave Kearney”. Only it wasn’t Dave Kearney. It was his brother Rob.

Congratulations and welcome home this evening to superstars Johnny Sexton and Dave Kearney pic.twitter.com/zBRSiQloN0 — Shane Ross (@Shane_RossTD) March 18, 2018

You’re welcome Leo 😉 — Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) March 18, 2018

The long-serving Leinster and Ireland fullback quickly pounced on the error replying: “Thank you Leo”.

Joe Schmidt’s side were hosted at the St Stephen’s Green hotel after the official public homecoming at the Aviva Stadium was cancelled due to the heavy snow.