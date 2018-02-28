Just one northsider turns up for ‘snowball fight to the death’

Just one person turned up to the “massive snowball fight” that was due to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

A northside teenage boy was the only person to turn up to the snowball fight organised for 3pm on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin’s city centre.

The event, dubbed as a “vicious snowball fight to the death” had been organised on Facebook with around 4,000 people claiming they were set to attend and a further 12,000 “interested”.

After snow accumulations of between 5 and 10cm since Tuesday night, Met Éireann warned that total snowfall up to midday on Thursday may reach 25cm in the red alert zone.