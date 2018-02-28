Just one northsider turns up for ‘snowball fight to the death’

Thousands had claimed they would attend on Facebook

Updated: about 8 hours ago
Sarah Burns

Snowmen and sledging were the order of the day in the Dublin suburbs, as snow blankets the city. Video: Bryan O'Brien

 

Just one person turned up to the “massive snowball fight” that was due to take place on Wednesday afternoon. 

A northside teenage boy was the only person to turn up to the snowball fight organised for 3pm on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin’s city centre. 

The event, dubbed as a “vicious snowball fight to the death” had been organised on Facebook with around 4,000 people claiming they were set to attend and a further 12,000 “interested”. 

After snow accumulations of between 5 and 10cm since Tuesday night, Met Éireann warned that total snowfall up to midday on Thursday may reach 25cm in the red alert zone.