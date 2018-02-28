Just one northsider turns up for ‘snowball fight to the death’
Thousands had claimed they would attend on Facebook
Just one person turned up to the “massive snowball fight” that was due to take place on Wednesday afternoon.
A northside teenage boy was the only person to turn up to the snowball fight organised for 3pm on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin’s city centre.
The event, dubbed as a “vicious snowball fight to the death” had been organised on Facebook with around 4,000 people claiming they were set to attend and a further 12,000 “interested”.
After snow accumulations of between 5 and 10cm since Tuesday night, Met Éireann warned that total snowfall up to midday on Thursday may reach 25cm in the red alert zone.