Construction worker rescued using crane after suffering injury

Part of Limerick city centre was closed off by gardaí on Tuesday morning while a construction worker was winched by a crane from the third floor of an office block development after he suffered a back injury.

The man in his mid-30s was working on scaffolding at the €18 million Gardens International project when he suddenly needed medical attention. The man did not fall, a number of reliable sources said.

Henry Street and Lower Glentworth Street were closed by gardaí for nearly an hour as firefighters and paramedics attended the man. Thirteen firefighters attached to Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in four crews. Limerick Fire Control was also called to the scene shortly before 10am.

A patient is lifted from a building in Henry Street, Limerick. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Speaking at the scene, chief fire officer James Kearns said: “We got the call saying there was a casualty in the work site in a compromised position. When we came on site they brought us up to the third floor. He was on a scaffold and there was scaffolders there and they had the scaffolding adjusted and ready.”

Emergency response

A multi-agency emergency services response was involved in the incident, including firefighters, gardaí, and paramedics.

The man was assessed by paramedics, and then placed on a spinal board and lowered to the ground in a steel cradle basket by crane, before being stretchered into a waiting ambulance.

Mr Kearns said: “We met with paramedics and they came up with us and assessed the situation. We used the on-site rescue cradle to take him down, but we had to get from the scaffold inside the building out into the cradle, so there was a bit of work in that.

“The medics took care of him and the lads moved him out into the crane basket and we lowered the crane basket and then down onto the ground via a line.”

It’s understood the man’s injuries are not serious.

Emergency services get a patient off a building in Henry Street, Limerick. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

A statement from the construction firm, JJ Rhatigan, read: “Early this morning a man experienced a back spasm while working on scaffolding on the Gardens International site in Limerick city. An emergency plan was activated and, given the confined nature of where the scaffolder was working, our health and safety team called the emergency services.

“He was brought from the site to University Hospital Limerick for assessment.

“We have informed the Health and Safety Authority of the incident.”