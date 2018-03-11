Leo Varadkar promises Schwarzenegger: ‘I’ll be back’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has met Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, during his trip to the US for St Patrick’s Day.

During their brief encounter, the Terminator actor and former California governor repeatedly pressed Mr Varadkar to visit him in Santa Monica in California.

“The question is are you coming to Santa Monica?” he asked. “I have been to Santa Monica many times,” Mr Varadkar replied.

Thanks to Arnold @Schwarzenegger for stopping by to say hi at #SXSW. Return trip promised to Santa Monica. I’ll be back! pic.twitter.com/SjaaF2uS2p — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 11, 2018

The star told the Taoiseach he would be“always welcome” in the coastal city.

“Ireland is going to open a consulate in LA next year,” Mr Varadkar told him.

“You don’t have to wait that long – you come out earlier,” the former bodybuilder responded.

Mr Varadkar later tweeted that a “return trip [is] promised to Santa Monica. I’ll be back!” – PA