Woman in her 70s dies after being struck by a car in Co Cork

A female pedestrian in her 70s has died following a road traffic incident in Co Cork on Friday evening.

Gardaí are investigating after the pedestrian was struck by a car on the R580, Kanturk to Buttevant Road, Co Cork, at approximately 7pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident. Her body has been taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, where a postmortem will be carried out. The scene has been prepared for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage of the area from the time of the incident, to contact gardaí in Mallow on 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.