Two weather alerts in place as weekend expected to be ‘disturbed, wet and windy’

Met Éireann has warned of severe gusts, downpours and flooding and put two weather warnings in place ahead of the weekend.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick until midnight. It warns of up to 60mm of rain with a risk of spot flooding. the forecaster said highest amounts of rain will fall in Co Kerry, especially in mountainous areas.

A separate status yellow warning is in place for Counties Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford, which is valid from 11pm until 6am on Saturday.

Forecasters say showers or longer spells of rain are spreading northeastwards on Friday and will become widespread, with some heavy downpours locally, and highest temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius.

“There will be some heavy, thundery downpours, especially in Munster with a risk of flooding. It will become very windy in coastal areas of Munster with westerly gales and severe gusts,” the forecast on the Met Éireann website said on Friday.

It said the outlook was “very disturbed, wet and windy” for the weekend and Monday would remain unsettled. After a let-up in the rain on Tuesday, there will be frosty conditions.

“Present signs are for yet more rain to spread countrywide on Wednesday with unsettled conditions continuing thereafter,” the forecaster added.