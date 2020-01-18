Two men injured in Co Clare shooting

Two men have been injured in a shooting at Sixmilebridge, Co Clare.

Gardaí have appealed for information following the incident, which took place outside a pub in the village around midnight on Saturday morning.

The injured men (21 and 66 ) were discovered withgunshot wounds. They were treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made, and the scene was preserved for forensic and technical examination. An incident room has been set up at Shannon Garda Station. Investigators will hold a case conference on Saturday morning and are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí asked anyone with information to contact Shannon Garda Station 061-365900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.