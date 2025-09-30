Gardaí issue appeal over deaths of ‘well respected’ family in Co Louth

Three members of the same family found dead in Co Louth were an “integral part of their local community”, gardaí have said.

A man in his 30s is still under arrest after the bodies of Mark and Louise O’Connor, and their son Evan were found at the family’s home in Dromgowna, outside Tallanstown village, on Monday morning.

Making an appeal for information at Drogheda Garda station on Tuesday, Superintendent Andrew Watters said: “Shortly before 10am yesterday, Monday September 29th, gardaí received a call to attend a domestic residence at Drumgowna, Tallanstown, Co Louth.

“On arrival at the house, uniform gardai discovered Mark O’Connor (54), Louise O’Connor (56) and their son Evan O’Connor (27), deceased.

“The O’Connor family are a very well known and respected family. They are good neighbours and an integral part of their local community in Drumgowna and the wider area of Louth and Monaghan.”

The alarm was raised on Monday morning. When gardaí, including the Armed Response Unit (ASU), arrived at the scene just over 5km from Tallanstown village in Co Louth, they found the remains of the victims at the property.

A suspect, aged in his 30s, was arrested on foot in the area at about 10am.

The man, who is the only suspect in the case, had earlier been seen walking roads close to the Louth-Monaghan boundary. He had tried to secure a lift to Tallanstown village.

The motive for the three killings was unclear. However, medical attention was sought for the arrested man and Garda sources said an assessment of his mental condition formed part of their inquiries.

The remains of Mr and Ms O’Connor and their son Evan, who was autistic, were subject to a preliminary examination at the scene by a pathologist before their removal from the property last night for full postmortem examinations.

While the results of those postmortems were required before the nature of the criminal investigation under way could be formalised, gardaí believe all three suffered stab wounds.

[ Couple killed in Co Louth had recently celebrated 33rd anniversary and paying off mortgageOpens in new window ]

Superintendent Andrew Watters said gardaí are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances of the “family tragedy”.

He said: “A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the O’Connor family.

“An Garda Síochána will keep the family informed of the ongoing investigation and support them as they come to terms with this tragedy. I am appealing for privacy for the family at this time.

“An Garda Síochána will also closely support the local community in the Drumgowna area over the coming days as they come to terms with the violent death of their neighbours.

“Shortly after gardaí arrived at the house yesterday morning, other responding gardaí arrested a male nearby, aged in his 30s, in connection with this homicide incident.

“The male is currently detained at a Garda station in the Louth area under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“An Garda Síochána are today continuing an investigation into all of the circumstances of this family tragedy.”

The man can be held for 24 hours before being charged or released.

The O’Connors, who had three adult sons, had celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on September 12th. Mr O’Connor posted a photograph of himself and his wife on their wedding day on social media, saying they were “still very much in love”. They had finished paying their mortgage in June, a milestone they celebrated.

Gardai at the scene of the fatal incident at a house near Tallanstown, Co Louth on Mondya. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin.

Mr O’Connor worked for the National Advocacy Service Ireland, which provides advocacy for people with disabilities. Ms O’Connor was very active in a wide number of social causes, including fundraising for mental health services and cancer charities.

The family home, a bungalow on a remote road in rural Co Louth, was sealed off on Monday, with all roads into the location blocked by gardaí. Members of the Garda technical bureau could be seen in white forensic suits gathering evidence at the scene, with the remains of the three victims still in situ.