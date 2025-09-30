Crime & Law

Man (31) charged with murder of his parents and brother in Co Louth

Robert O’Connor made no reply when charged with murder of Louise, Mark and Evan O’Connor

The Garda van carrying Robers O'Connor pictured this evening leaving a special sitting of Drogheda District Court. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins
Richard McCullen
Tue Sept 30 2025 - 19:28

A man charged with the murder of his parents and brother in Co Louth was remanded in custody following a court appearance this evening.

Robert O’Connor (31) of Drumgowna, Tallanstown, Co Louth is charged with the murder of Louise O’Connor (56), Mark O’Connor (54) and Evan O’Connor (27) at their home in Drumgowna on Monday.

Sgt Laura Blanche told a special sitting of Drogheda District Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the accused be charged with three counts of murder.

Mark O'Connor (54), Louise O'Connor (56) and their son Evan O'Connor (27). Photograph: Garda/PA Wire
Garda Shane O’Malley, who gave evidence of arresting the accused, told Judge Stephanie Goggans that Mr O’Connor had made no reply when charged with each of the offences.

Judge Coggans said the District Court had no facility to grant bail for a murder charge and remanded the accused in custody to appear by video link at the same court next Monday.

Defence solicitor Paul J Moore told Judge Coggans he had spoken to his client’s GP and psychiatrist. He said the accused had been attending mental health services since he was 22 years old and he applied for a psychiatric assessment of his client while in custody.

Judge Coggans noted the gravity of the charges and granted Mr O’Connor free legal aid for a solicitor and one counsel.

