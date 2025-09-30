Number of people hospitalised in Belfast after becoming unwell

Four people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital following reports of an incident in the Damascus street area of Belfast

A number of people have been taken to hospital after becoming unwell in the Damascus Street area of Belfast.

The public have been advised to avoid the area.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it had taken four patients to the Royal Hospital in Belfast.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland statement said: “Police alongside colleagues from other emergency services are at the Damascus Street area of south Belfast after a number of people became unwell this evening, Tuesday, 30th September.

“A number of people have been transported to hospital for treatment.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

A NIAS statement said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a number of 999 calls shortly after 17:00 on Tuesday, 30 September following reports of an incident in the Damascus street area.

“NIAS despatched four emergency crews to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, four patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital.” - PA