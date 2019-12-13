Train services disrupted at Tara Street in Dublin due to man on line

Train services through Tara Street Station in Dublin have been suspended since 5.30pm due to a man on the line, Iarnród Éireann has said.

Dart services are terminating on the southside at Pearse Street Station and on the northside at Connolly Station.

Iarnród Éireann has said the services to Tara Street remain suspended at the request of the gardaí.

The young man involved is sitting on the bridge approaching the station from Connolly. The station has been shut down and there is a large Garda presence in and around the station.

