Teenage girl dies in single vehicle crash in Co Galway

A teenage girl has died following a fatal single vehicle road collision in Co Galway on Sunday morning.

The girl, who was a passenger, was fatally injured in the crash which occurred at about 1.15am Sunday morning in Porridgetown, Oughterard.

Her body has been removed to the Mortuary in University Hospital Galway where a postmortem will take place. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man was uninjured. Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have travelled the road and can assist them or drivers who may have dash cam to contact them in Salthill Garda station on 091 - 514720, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. Sunday’s death bring to 29 the number of road fatalities so far this year with seven people dying since Friday.

Three people died following a two-car crash in the early hours of Saturday near Dundalk, Co Louth. The occupants of one car, a man (50s) and woman (80s) were pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 20s, travelling in the second car, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. A second male in the car (20s) was pronounced dead at the scene. A male pedestrian in his 20s died following a crash involving a lorry in Monaghan at about 11.15am Saturday morning. On Friday night, the driver and passenger of a car travelling in Co Cavan were killed in a road crash.