Trump says US may provide air support to Ukraine as part of peace deal

Donald Trump answers questions from reporters alongside Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Donald Trump said the United States may provide air support as part of a peace deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The US president ruled out putting US troops on the ground in Ukraine, however.

Asked during a phone interview with Fox News whether he could assure listeners that the US would not put troops on the ground in Ukraine, Mr Trump replied: “You have my assurance, and I’m president.”

He did, however, say Washington may be willing to provide air support to Ukraine to backstop a deal, in what would still be a remarkable shift in his administration’s policy on the conflict.

“There’ll be some form of security. It can’t be Nato,” he said, ruling out Ukraine’s admission to the transatlantic bloc.

“They’re [Europeans are] willing to put people on the ground. We’re willing to help them with things, especially, probably, if you could talk about by air,” Mr Trump said in an interview with the Fox News Fox & Friends programme.

The president’s latest comments come a day after he pledged security guarantees to help end the war at an extraordinary White House summit.

The path to peace remains uncertain, however, as the US and allies seek to work out what military support for Ukraine might include.

Nato military leaders are expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine, with US gen Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expected to attend virtually, officials told Reuters.

At least 14 people, including a family with three children, were wounded in an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine’s northern region of Sumy, Ukraine’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

“Russia continues to manifest its fears through acts of pure terrorism across Ukraine, once again targeting the homes of families and their sleeping children,” Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on X.

Russia launched a “massive drone strike” on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa, injuring one person and causing a large fire at a fuel and energy facility, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Wednesday.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin has shown no sign of backing down from demands for territory, including land not under Russia’s military control, after his summit with Mr Trump on Friday in Alaska.

Later, in a radio interview, Mr Trump characterised his negotiating style in trying to end the war as “probably instinct more than process”.

Following Monday’s meeting, Russia launched its biggest air assault in more than a month on Ukraine, with 270 drones and 10 missiles launched, the Ukrainian air force said. – Guardian