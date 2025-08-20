Kneecap’s Mo Chara due back in London court on terrorism charges

Supporters of Kneecap's Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where he is charged with a terrorism offence. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, is back in court in London on Wednesday for allegedly supporting a proscribed terror organisation.

Ó hAnnaidh is accused of displaying a flag in support of Hizbullah at a gig in London last November.

The 27-year-old was swamped by photographers as he arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. It took him more than a minute to enter the court building as security officers attempted to usher him through the front entrance.

Hundreds of supporters greeted the Kneecap rapper with cheers as he made his way from a silver people-carrier to the building.

Fans held signs which read “Free Mo Chara” while others waved Palestine and Irish flags before the rapper’s arrival at court.

Chants of “free, free, Mo Chara” could also be heard over a megaphone which was repeated by the crowd.

The Metropolitan Police had imposed conditions limiting where the demonstration outside the court can take place on Wednesday, saying they were needed to “prevent serious disruption”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the Met Police said: “We’ve imposed Public Order Act conditions to prevent serious disruption being caused by a protest outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”

In response the rap group described this move as a “calculated political decision” that was “designed to try and portray support for Kneecap as somehow troublesome” and “asked supporters to go out of your way to be compliant with all instructions issued, irrespective of how pitiful”.

Ó hAnnaidh received a rapturous welcome when he appeared at the same court in June, supported by fellow bandmates Naoise Ó Cairealláin (Móglaí Bap) and JJ Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí).

He was greeted by a festival-like atmosphere for his first court appearance, with dozens of fans waving flags, playing drums and one supporter setting off a smoke canister.

The court previously heard the defendant is “well within his rights” to voice his opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict, but the alleged incident at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, was a “wholly different thing”.

Ó hAnnaidh is yet to enter a plea to the charge.