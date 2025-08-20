Above-average temperatures to continue but more showers are on the way

Temperatures will continue close to or slightly above average for this time of year, according to Met Éireann. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Wednesday will be another mainly dry and bright day with sunny spells and a chance of some light showers.

It may be somewhat cloudier in the southwest, Met Éireann said. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees.

It is expected to be dry with long clear spells and a light breeze overnight. Lowest temperatures will dip to eight to 11 degrees.

High pressure will build in the coming days, bringing a good deal of dry weather. Temperatures will continue close to or slightly above average for this time of year, according to Met Éireann.

Thursday will be mainly dry with a mix of sunny spells and a few showers. Highest temperatures will reach 17 to 22 degrees.

Thursday night will also be dry with clear spells. Some mist and fog patches will develop in the west later in the night. Lowest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees.

Any overnight mist and fog will clear on Friday morning to leave another mainly dry day with spells of sunshine. Some isolated showers are possible towards Atlantic coasts.

Temperatures will peak at 17 to 22 degrees. It will be warmest further west with some light northwesterly breezes.

More warm weather is expected over the weekend. Saturday will see a mix of sunny spells and showers. Cloud looks set to build throughout Sunday with more showers and rain arriving into the southwest of the country.