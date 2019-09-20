Speed camera van operators to strike for 24 hours in September

Staff operating speed camera vans on behalf of the State are to stage a 24-hour work stoppage on Saturday September 28th in a dispute over working conditions.

The trade union Siptu, which represents workers employed by GoSafe Ireland said its members had been left with no alternative other than to go on strike.

Siptu organiser Brendan Carr said on Friday, “ Our members are only taking this action as a last resort because of the intransigence of management who have refused to address their concerns relating to health and safety and their conditions of employment.”

“Our members can be confined to their van for up to 11 hours while conducting their duties. This results in workers being placed under extreme circumstances while at the same time trying to conduct their crucial road safety service.”

He said the staff concerned had attempted to address these problems through the State industrial relations mechanisms.

“However, the company has refused to engage with the workers through their union despite the service they provide being fully funded by the State. The Labour Court has issued a recommendation saying that the employer should recognise Siptu as the representative of its employees who are union members but this has been completely ignored by management. “

““This dispute highlights the unacceptable practice of Government departments issuing contracts for state services to companies who refuse to respect the industrial relations bodies of the State. This is a completely unacceptable situation when such companies are in receipt of large amounts of public funds.”

Mr Carr said that Siptu had written to the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, in relation to concerns raised by staff at GoSafe Ireland.

“Union representatives asked to meet with the Minister to discuss this dispute and seek his assistance in resolving it prior to any industrial action.”

“Unfortunately, the Minister declined to intervene, despite the possible serious implications for road safety which is one of his key responsibilities.”