Community ‘numb’ following death of 12-year-old girl in Co Tipperary swimming accident

The injured girl was taken by an Irish Coast Guard helicopter to Cork University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A local community is “numb” following the death of a 12-year-old girl after a swimming incident in Co Tipperary on Friday afternoon.

The girl, who has been named locally as Freya Tobin, was swimming at a spot along the Suir Blueway in the village of Newcastle, which is located close to the border with Co Waterford.

The former sixth-class student at the Social Mhuire Caisleán Nua National School had been swimming with a number of others when she got into difficulty at about 4.20pm.

A friend raised the alarm and number of local boys dived into the water to help. The spot where the girls were swimming is known to have strong currents.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service personnel and firefighters from Clonmel Fire Station’s swift water rescue team attended the scene.

Freya was transferred to Cork University Hospital by the Irish Coast Guard Air and Sea Rescue 117 helicopter after being recovered from the water at about 4.45pm.

In a statement, gardaí said they and emergency services attended an incident where “a female child got into difficulty in the water at river Suir, Newcastle, Co Tipperary at approximately 4.20pm today”.

The statement said: “She was airlifted by Rescue 117 to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition. She has since passed away.”

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

“Sometimes no words seem adequate when a tragedy like what happened in our parish in Newcastle today occurs,” said local priest Fr Michael Toomey.

He said “no words can give comfort at this time” and that his thoughts and prayers are with the girl’s family who have “suffered a terrible loss in this awful tragedy”.

A prayer service will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption in Newcastle at 12pm.

“As we all come together to support one another in our grief and to offer prayers for her family, please, look out for one another in these days, and don’t be afraid to look for help and support in the coming days,” Fr Toomey said.

Scoil Mhuire Caisleán Nua has organised support for all students and parents.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath, who is from the local area, said that “everyone in the village is numb after what has happened”.

“It’s a very close-knit community. Our thoughts are with the young girl’s family, her mother and younger brother whom I know well.”

Mr McGrath thanked all the emergency services and “so many locals who did their best” to help save Freya and who are now “rallying around her family”.