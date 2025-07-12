Lions ratings v AUNZ Invitational XV: Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen impress

Mack Hansen of British & Irish Lions makes a break during the tour match between AUNZ XI and British & Irish Lions at Adelaide. Photograph: Matt King/Getty

15 Hugo Keenan

Looked much more like the Keenan we know covering the back field, supporting in attack and offering a high work rate on and off the ball. Quick thinking for a fast lineout for van der Merwe first try. Rating: 8

14 Mack Hansen

Drifting well into position to get his hands on the ball and when he did that he looked dangerous with mazy runs scrambling the opposition’s defence. Delivered well for van der Merwe’s second try. Rating: 9

13 Huw Jones

Excellent performance and put on view his pace and ability to accelerate into gaps and really tear apart defensive lines. Did it a number of times and has given Andy Farrell some thought for his test centres. Rating: 8

12 Sione Tuipulotu

Had some early raids forward and used his strength well in short yard gains and defending on the back foot. Took his try well under the posts moving rights and then cutting back to shift the point of contact. Rating: 7

11 Duhan van der Merwe

Knocked on, then scored a try and always put himself in positions to carry ball and in support aligned where he should have been for two more scores and a deserved hat-trick. Rating: 8

British and Irish Lions' Duhan van der Merwe runs the ball for a try. Photograph: Brenton Edwards/AFP via Getty

10 Fin Smith

Kicking from the tee needs to improve. Put in a brave shift tackling and taking ball on and part of a better attacking Lions backline as we have seen so far but without stamping real authority on the game. Rating: 6

9 Ben White

It was quick thinking to pick and go for his try. He saw there was a tighthead prop closest to him and know he had the pace to make it to the line. Aggressive in the tackle and kicked a lot of ball. Rating: 7

1 Pierre Schoeman

His physicality both sides of the ball was strong and brought a hard physical defence. Energetic contribution around the fringes and did well in support to put Kelleher in for his try at the end of the match. Rating: 7

2 Luke Cowan-Dickie

Excellent clean out leading up to Ben White try. Support work almost earned him a try had he caught Hansen’s one-handed pass. Departed on 36 minutes after another courageous tackle. Rating: 7

3 Will Stuart

Put in a lot of tackling and short carries and was busy both sides of the ball and added to an overall better team performance. As is often the case with the props a lot of donkey work goes unseen. Rating: 6

Lions' James Ryan catches the ball from a lineout against AUNZ's Lukhan Salakaia-Loto. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

4 James Ryan

Nicked the first lineout and was an important part of the Lions set piece. Better line speed than last time out and more involved around the pitch in the loose. His tackle count was high too. Rating: 7

5 Tadhg Beirne (capt)

His first few ball carries in the match had real bite. Was more involved than last time out in the breakdown work and contesting for turnovers. A strong lineout option too for the Lions. Rating: 7

6 Henry Pollock

Can’t really take your eyes off him. Full of energy and willingness to get involved in whatever way he can. Almost touched down early and then did excellent work at the end to get his name on the scoresheet. Rating: 7

7 Jac Morgan

His tackle count of 16 with 10 minutes to go was huge. Did a mountain of work and at the end got a glimpse of his go forwards ability when he picked a lovely line and carried the ball for 25 metres. Rating: 8

Ben Earl of British & Irish Lions is tackled by Hoskins Sotutu. Photograph: Matt King/Getty

8 Ben Earl

Was getting decent line breaks out of nothing. Has the pace and aggressive running that is infectious around the team and always looking to get his hands on the ball and make those hard yards around the fringes. Rating: 9

Replacements

Brought energy to the game, which is exactly what’s needed. Two of those who came in Ronan Kelleher and Scott Cummings scored a try each. They also kept the scoreboard at nil and kept the tries flowing too. Rating: 8

Head Coach: Andy Farrell

He brought Owen on and that took some character. Finally got the Lions playing in a cohesive way. They seemed more connected and confident and with most of the passes sticking performed well. Rating: 8