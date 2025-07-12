Lions Tour

Garry Ringrose is a doubt for Lions first Test against Australia due to head knock

Injury might have repercussions for other players as Farrell could prefer all-Scottish 10-12-13 axis

Garry Ringrose of the British & Irish Lions goes past Corey Toole during the tour match between ACT Brumbies and the British & Irish Lions. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty
Gerry Thornley
Sat Jul 12 2025 - 11:59

Garry Ringrose has emerged as a doubt for the British & Irish Lions’ first Test against Australia next Saturday in Brisbane due to a possible head knock he appeared to suffer in the last six minutes of the tourists’ win over the Brumbies last Wednesday in Canberra.

The 30-year-old, 67-times capped Irish outside centre has been having a strong tour, scoring his third try in three games against the Brumbies, and looked well set to make his first start in a Lions Test match next Saturday against the Wallabies.

However, Ringrose missed training last Friday, having seemingly knocked back in one attempted tackle before then making another, and did attend the post-match mixed zone with the media.

If it has transpired that Ringrose has suffered a head injury, then due to the concussion he suffered in Ireland’s 32-18 win over Scotland at Murrayfield in the Six Nations last February, he would be stood down for 12 days, thus ruling him out of the First Test.

If that came to pass, it might also have repercussions for the Lions’ choice at inside centre as well, meaning they could opt for an all-Scottish 10-12-13 axis of Finn Russell, Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones.

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley is Rugby Correspondent of The Irish Times

