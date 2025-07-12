Ireland

In pictures: Eleventh Night bonfires across Northern Ireland

Traditional fires lit before the main date in the parading calendar of Protestant loyal orders, the Twelfth of July

Effigies of migrants in a boat burn atop a bonfire at Moygashel, Co Tyrone, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth of July in the North. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
Sat Jul 12 2025 - 10:01

About 300 bonfires have been built across Northern Ireland with most lit on Friday night in advance of the Orange Order’s July 12th parades on Saturday.

The night before the Twelfth of July is known as bonfire night or the Eleventh Night.

The traditional fires are lit before the main date in the parading calendar of Protestant loyal orders, the Twelfth of July.

While most of the bonfires pass without incident, several have become the focus of contention due to the placing of flags, effigies and election posters on the structures before they are ignited. Below is a selection of images from the bonfires across Northern Ireland.

The top of the Moygashel bonfire before it was ignited on Thursday night. Photograph: Charles McQuillan
Fireworks at the Moygashel, Co Tyrone bonfire on Thursday night. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
Loyalist bonfire in the Broadway Industrial Estate off the Donegal Road in south Belfast raised concerns due to its proximity to asbestos and an electricity sub station. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA
Fenced off area warning of asbestos close to a bonfire on Broadway Industrial Estate off Donegal Road in south Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney
An Eleventh Night bonfire in Orangefield Park in east Belfast. Photograph: David Young/PA Wire
Kneecap graffiti is burned on a bonfire at Roden Street in Belfast. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Bonfires are lit along Belfast's West Link motorway. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A large bonfire at Meridi Street off the Donegall Road in Belfast. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
People gather at a bonfire at Sandy Row in Belfast. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Orange OrderBelfastNorthern Ireland