In pictures: Eleventh Night bonfires across Northern Ireland
Traditional fires lit before the main date in the parading calendar of Protestant loyal orders, the Twelfth of July
Sat Jul 12 2025 - 10:01
About 300 bonfires have been built across Northern Ireland with most lit on Friday night in advance of the Orange Order’s July 12th parades on Saturday.
The night before the Twelfth of July is known as bonfire night or the Eleventh Night.
The traditional fires are lit before the main date in the parading calendar of Protestant loyal orders, the Twelfth of July.
While most of the bonfires pass without incident, several have become the focus of contention due to the placing of flags, effigies and election posters on the structures before they are ignited. Below is a selection of images from the bonfires across Northern Ireland.