Lions v AUNZ Invitational XV live updates: Tadhg Beirne leads team in Adelaide

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Lions’ final warm-up game before their first Test against Australia, where they take on an Australian and New Zealand Invitational side in Adelaide. Kick-off from the Adelaide Oval is at 11am. Tadhg Beirne captains the side which includes four Irish players in the starting XV and four Irish players on the bench, with the likes of Dan Sheehan, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe kept in reserve. The invitational team includes some decent All Blacks players, including co-captain David Havili, who was an important player at 12 in the Ian Foster era.

AUNZ Invitational XV: Shaun Stevenson, AJ Lam, Ngani Laumape, David Havili, Marika Koroibete; Tane Edmed, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; Aidan Ross, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Angus Blyth, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Shannon Frizell, Pete Samu, Hoskins Sotutu. Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Josh Fusitu’a, Greg Dyer, Matt Philip, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Jock Campbell.

British & Irish Lions: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van Der Merwe; Fin Smith, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Will Stuart; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Henry Pollock, Jac Morgan, Ben Earl. Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Finlay Bealham, Scott Cummings, Josh van der Flier, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Owen Farrell.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistant Referees: Nika Amashukeli (GRU), Pierre Brousset (FFR)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (FFR)