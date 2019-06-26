Significant disruption in 40 hospitals expected as health staff strike

There is expected to be significant disruption in nearly 40 hospitals across the country today as a result of a 24-hour strike by 10,000 health service support staff.

The HSE has warned that the stoppage, which began at 8am, will lead to the deferral of some elective inpatient procedures, significant cancellation of scope procedures, scaled back outpatient services, reduced catering services for patients and staff as well as curtailments of operating theatre activity and laboratory services for GPs.

Patients are being advised to attend for appointments unless contacted by their hospital and told not to.

The main hospital groups in Dublin urged patients to keep emergency departments for those most in need of their services.

The strike by health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs, and surgical instrument technicians, as well as porters and household and catering service staff is over what the trade union Siptu says is the failure by Government to implement the findings of a job evaluation scheme.

The union said this found increases of between €1,500 and €3,000 were warranted.

The Government proposed a phased payment of the increases commencing this November and running to 2021.

‘Absolutely extraordinary’

Minister for Health Simon Harris described the decision by staff to strike in a row over pay before going to the Labour Court as “absolutely extraordinary” while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted the pay offer to staff was “appropriate”.

With health service chiefs increasingly worried at the potential implications if a further three days of consecutive stoppages goes ahead as scheduled next week, Mr Varadkar on Wednesday appealed to workers to call off their strike and take their case to the Labour Court.

Mr Harris said it was “bizarre for patients up and down the country that such chaos would be brought to our health service without even trying to resolve this at the Labour Court”.

The HSE has not said exactly how many patients will be affected by the strike. However, more than 13,000 people generally are seen at out-patient departments each day.

On a typical Wednesday between 4,000 and 4,500 people undergo day procedures in hospitals while several hundred people have elective procedures.

Health sources warned that there may also be disruption to mental health services as many of the locations listed for strikes to take place on Wednesday also have community-managed mental health in-patient units and other services on site.

The HSE’s national director of community operations, David Walsh, warned that if a further three days of industrial action planned by health support workers went ahead next week there would be a significant impact on the HSE’s ability to provide services.

Increment Siptu said staff were owed €16.2 million on foot of the job evaluation process but that the Department of Public Expenditure had offered only €1.2 million this year to resolve this dispute.

The union also said the Government wanted to change unilaterally a key element of the system governing the assimilation of staff on higher pay grades.

Mr Varadkar said increases would be phased in from November “notwithstanding the strain the Government is under”.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil that the workers involved would get three pay rises this year: the second part of a 2.75 per cent increase in September; an increment payment to most of the 10,000 workers; and the first part of a rise related to the dispute which would be paid in November.

Mr Varadkar said the dispute turned on the timing of pay rises already agreed. The money would be paid between now and 2021.