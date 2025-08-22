CMAT announces biggest Irish shows to date

Irish singer Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, aka CMAT has announced her biggest Irish concerts to date.

The country-pop sensation from Co Meath will be playing St Anne’s Park in Dublin on May 30th and ending her tour at Virgin Media Park in Cork on June 20th, in 2026.

She announced six new concert dates for next year in an Instagram post.

Tickets go on sale for her 2026 tour go on sale on August 28th at 10am. The singer-songwriter is releasing her new album Euro-Country the day after on August 29th.

CMAT will likely play many songs from her new album on tour as she told fans that people who pre-order her album will have access to a pre-sale for concert tickets.

In June, CMAT described her latest album as “a collage, a mood board” about the financial crisis that engulfed the country in 2008.

The singer is currently playing gigs between the UK and Ireland but will embark on a North American tour in early September.