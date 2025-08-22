FBI raids home of John Bolton, ex-national security adviser to Donald Trump

John Bolton speaks to reporters at the White House in 2019. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The FBI raided the home of Donald Trump’s former national security adviser turned critic John Bolton on Friday.

The federal search of Bolton’s house in the Washington DC area was as part of an investigation involving the handling of classified documents, the Associated Press reported.

The FBI director, Kash Patel, posted a cryptic message on X on Friday morning, saying: “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”

Dan Bongino, the deputy director of the FBI, reposted Patel’s message, adding: “Public corruption will not be tolerated.”

No details have been released of any allegations underlying the federal court warrant that would have been needed to conduct such a search.

The raid began around 7am local time and was first reported by the New York Post.

CNN also reported the news, saying its reporters had observed FBI officers near Bolton’s residence in Maryland and further reporting that Bolton, when reached, said he was not aware of the law enforcement activity.

Bolton was not at home during the raid, CNN reported. He told the news channel he was not aware of the FBI search and was looking into it further.

Associated Press reported that as the search was continuing, Bolton could be seen standing inside in the lobby of the Washington building where he keeps an office. He was talking to two people with “FBI” visible on their vests.

The FBI and Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests from the Guardian for comment.

A spokesperson for the FBI told the New York Times agents were “conducting court-authorised activity in the area”.

Bolton was not detained or charged with any crimes during the raid, the Associated Press said.

Bolton served as Trump’s third national security adviser for 17 months and clashed with him on Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea.

The first Trump administration had unsuccessfully sought to block the publication of a Bolton book that it said contained classified information.

On his first day back in office this year, Trump, a Republican, revoked the security clearances of more than four dozen former intelligence officials, including Bolton.

Bolton was also among a trio of former Trump officials whose security details were cancelled by Trump earlier this year.

Meghan Hays, who was a White House special adviser to Joe Biden, told CNN in an interview that the raid “seems extremely political, extremely petty” and said it smacks of “pure revenge” on the part of the US president and “poor use of FBI resources”.

Roger Stone, a long-time political operative who was prosecuted during the Russia investigation and later pardoned by Trump, posted on social media: “Good morning. John Bolton. How does it feel to have your home raided at 6 o’clock in the morning?” – The Guardian and agencies