School does double take as seven sets of twins begin first year

It was very much a case of staff and pupils at a Cork secondary school having to do “a double take” on Tuesday morning when, for the second year in succession, the school took in seven sets of first year twins.

The new arrivals very much represented “a twin/twin situation” for Glanmire Community College which caters for approximately 1,100 students from Glanmire and surrounding areas in east Cork.

Welcoming over 200 new students, Glanmire Community College principal, Ronan McCarthy said it was an important day for the first years as they started out on their journey of learning at the school.

“In particular, and for the second year in succession, we welcome seven sets of twins into our first-year group, which is a one in 300 generations occurrence,” he said.

“Though there is much that they may share, we look forward to developing their many talents and meeting their unique and individual needs,” he added.

Mr McCarthy said they had estimated that the chance of seven sets of twins enrolling at the school for a second successive year was a rather astounding 10,000/1.

While the odds of doing “the double double” were high, the school has at least had some experience in the area of doing things on the double when it comes to catering for twins.

“The seven sets of twins who started today are joining 20 existing sets of twins and one set of triplets so we have some good experience when it comes to teaching twins here at the school,” he said.

Mr McCarthy - who combines running the school with managing the Cork senior football team - noted the seven new sets of twins came from five different primary schools in the area.

Ethan and Heather Bowman had gone to Watergrasshill National School while Adam and Sarah Hayes had joined Glanmire Community College from Upper Glanmire National School.

Brother and sister, Japheth and Joanna Kolawole joined Glanmire Community College from Riverstown National School where Peter and Sean O’Brien also received their primary education.

Callum and Jack O’Connor both went to Scoil Chill Ruadhain as did Oliwia Przychodzka and her brother Oskar Przychodzki while Zach and Howard O’Connor went to Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil.

Mr McCarthy said all 14 new students have a wide range of interests - everything from Irish dancing, magic and art to cycling, reading and baking as well as hurling, football and soccer.

Last year, another seven sets of twins joined the ranks of Glanmire Community College

Glanmire Community College’s intake of twins in 2018. Photograph: Jim Coughlan.

Among the intake of 196 first-year students were Harry and Luke Chambers, and Adam and Robert Dyczewski. The four had previously attended Brooklodge Primary School together.

Three of the sets of twins are moving on from Watergrasshill Primary School; David and Mark Evans, Alanna and Megan O’Flynn, and Holly and Hannah O’Mahony.

Sarah Finn, an international-level figure skater, and her twin brother, Finn, also moved on to Glanmire from Riverstown National School. Siblings Nathan and Cephora Kumpaya Mumpuni also started at the school on Tuesday.