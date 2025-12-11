Ireland

Dublin Luas update: Green Line will gradually resume full service from 6pm this evening

Engineers have identified that the issue is within a critical low-voltage safety system known as the 48-volt system

Services on the Luas Green Line remain suspended on Thursday
Services on the Luas Green Line remain suspended on Thursday
Vivienne Clarke
Thu Dec 11 2025 - 16:502 MIN READ

The Luas Green Line in Dublin will gradually resume services from 6pm, the operator has confirmed.

In a statement, Luas operator Transdev said the full line will gradually see services return, with trams due to run every 15 minutes until services end at 00.30am.

Transdev apologised to all customers and the travelling public for the impact of the two days of service disruption.

It said maintenance teams and engineers have worked “around the clock” to address the issue within the “critical low-voltage safety system known as the 48-volt system”, which caused the Green Line power failure. These teams will remain on site as services return to normal, Transdev said.

READ MORE

Woman who lost tenancy after 14 years is facing Christmas in caravan without heat or power

Former soldier found guilty of murdering friend who died after single gunshot in Co Kerry

Heated row in Dáil as Sinn Féin TD calls Labour Deputy a ‘muppet’

We must prepare for scale of war our grandparents faced, Nato chief warns allies

Transdev said the 48-volt system is not connected to the overhead lines that power the trams. Rather, it is part of the safety network that links substations to the central control room and allows power to be safely controlled and monitored across the line.

This safety system is designed to shut down power to the overhead lines in the event of an emergency, it said. The system was detecting a fault condition and, for safety reasons, would not permit the power to be fully restored until that condition was resolved.

‘I finished at 5pm and got home by 9pm’: Commuters describe ‘nightmare’ without the Luas ]

Podcast – 4 stories in 10 minutes: Heightened risk of hostile attack, and more top stories

Listen | 09:52

Luas Red Line to fully reopen tomorrow as Christmas schedule for ‘Night Luas’ announced ]

The problem emerged on Wednesday, when services were also out of action for most of the day, causing disruption for thousands of commuters and other users.

The Green Line links Broombridge on Dublin’s northside to Brides Glen, near Cherrywood, in the south, crossing the city centre.

Luas Red Line services are running as normal.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Vivienne Clarke

Vivienne Clarke is a reporter