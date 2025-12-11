Dublin Luas update: Green Line will gradually resume full service from 6pm this evening

The Luas Green Line in Dublin will gradually resume services from 6pm, the operator has confirmed.

In a statement, Luas operator Transdev said the full line will gradually see services return, with trams due to run every 15 minutes until services end at 00.30am.

Transdev apologised to all customers and the travelling public for the impact of the two days of service disruption.

It said maintenance teams and engineers have worked “around the clock” to address the issue within the “critical low-voltage safety system known as the 48-volt system”, which caused the Green Line power failure. These teams will remain on site as services return to normal, Transdev said.

Transdev said the 48-volt system is not connected to the overhead lines that power the trams. Rather, it is part of the safety network that links substations to the central control room and allows power to be safely controlled and monitored across the line.

This safety system is designed to shut down power to the overhead lines in the event of an emergency, it said. The system was detecting a fault condition and, for safety reasons, would not permit the power to be fully restored until that condition was resolved.

The problem emerged on Wednesday, when services were also out of action for most of the day, causing disruption for thousands of commuters and other users.

The Green Line links Broombridge on Dublin’s northside to Brides Glen, near Cherrywood, in the south, crossing the city centre.

Luas Red Line services are running as normal.