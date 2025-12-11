Ireland

Man (50) dies after wall collapses on him near Bandon, Cork

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation into the incident

It is understood the men were building a wall and it fell on top of them. Stock photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Olivia Kelleher
Thu Dec 11 2025 - 22:011 MIN READ

A man (50) has died after a wall collapsed on top of him this afternoon near Bandon in west Cork.

A second man was injured in the incident which occurred in Kilmore at about 4pm today.

It is understood the men were building a wall and it fell on top of them.

Gardaí and other emergency services responded.

The 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man is being treated for serious injuries at Cork University Hospital.

A Health and Safety Authority spokesman confirmed the organisation has launched an investigation into the fatal incident.

