Man (50) dies after wall collapses on him near Bandon, Cork

Stock photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man (50) has died after a wall collapsed on top of him this afternoon near Bandon in west Cork.

A second man was injured in the incident which occurred in Kilmore at about 4pm today.

It is understood the men were building a wall and it fell on top of them.

Gardaí and other emergency services responded.

The 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man is being treated for serious injuries at Cork University Hospital.

A Health and Safety Authority spokesman confirmed the organisation has launched an investigation into the fatal incident.

