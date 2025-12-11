Boy dies from injuries days after Louth crash

A boy who was in a critical condition following a two-car collision in Dundalk, Co Louth, last weekend has since died.

Gardaí confirmed the infant, who was a passenger in one of the cars, died at the Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street hospital.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to the collision of last Saturday evening to come forward with information. They want anyone with camera footage of the R132 in the Dowdallshill area between 7.50pm and 8.20pm to make this available to gardaí.

The driver of the car in which the boy was a passenger (a woman in her late 20s) was taken from the scene to hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The male driver (50s) of the second vehicle and a teenage female passenger were also hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.