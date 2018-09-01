RTÉ journalist is fastest male finisher in 99th Liffey Swim

RTÉ sports journalist Paul O’Flynn was the winner of the men’s event at the 99th Liffey Swim in Dublin on Saturday.

O’Flynn, a regular contributor to the broadcaster’s main TV bulletins, was the fastest finisher, completing the course in a time “of around 43 minutes”, Dublin City Council said. O'Flynn is a member of the Half Moon Swimming Club in Dublin.

Triona Muldoon was the winner of the women's event.

The 2.2km Liffey Swim began at Rory O’More Bridge and finished at North Wall Quay in front of the Custom House. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times.

The 2.2km swim, sponsored by Jones Engineering, began at Rory O’More Bridge and finished at North Wall Quay in front of the Custom House.

Participants make a splash at the Liffey Swim in Dublin on Saturday. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times.

Participants are assigned a time handicap depending on their level of proficiency, which in O’Flynn’s case was eight minutes.

Muldoon, a member of Clontarf Swimming Club, recorded a winning time of "roughly 37 minutes", the council said. She had a handicap of seven minutes and 15 seconds.