Temperatures to hit 23 degrees as autumn arrives

Autumn has arrived but warm weather is here to stay a little longer with temperatures reaching 23 degrees this weekend.

The mostly dry and mild weather is welcome news to the more than 50,000 attending the Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois and the 80,000-plus crowd bound at the All-Ireland senior football final in Croke Park.

Met Éireann said the best of the weekend sunshine would be in the south and the east of Ireland.

Forecaster Liz Walsh said patterns in the upper air atmosphere were showing that “high pressure is likely to stick around” once it arrives.

“It won’t be completely dry for the Electric Picnic. It will be a mixed bag. The driest day will be Saturday,” she said. “Sunday will be mostly dry with a few bright spells with rain moving in into the evening across Stradbally.”

Forecasters said Saturday would be warm and sunny nationwide on Saturday, albeit with some cloud. Temperatures are forecast to be between 18 and 23 degrees across the country. Saturday night is to be humid and mostly dry with some fog patches.

Similar weather is expected on Sunday with mainly dry conditions across the country during the morning and hazy sunshine in eastern areas. It will be warm and humid with temperatures hitting 23 degrees.

Rain in the west of the country will spread to the east coast by late evening.

Temperatures will drop to seven degrees on Sunday night, with some rain and drizzle that will clear gradually.

Met Éireann said next week would be mainly dry as high pressure continued to dominate the weather over Ireland.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with sunny spells and temperatures between 14 to 17 degrees.