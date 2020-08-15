Prominent businessman and GAA sponsor dies in crash

A Co Derry businessman has died in a road accident this weekend.

Hugh McWilliams, aged in his 60s, was driving a car which crashed on the Five Mile Straight in Draperstown on Friday.

His firm, H&A Mechanical Services, sponsors GAA club St Colm’s in Ballinascreen and Derry’s county GAA teams.

Derry GAA said he was a “giant of generosity”. It added: “He was unstinting in his support for county, club and community.

“The GAA was a way of life for Hugh and his untimely death will be a shock across the county.”

The PSNI said they were called to the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Friday about 1.10pm and enquiries were continuing. – PA